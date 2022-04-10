National Pet Day 2022: Tips to improve your relationship with your pet dog

The relationship between the man and the animal is very old. Their relation can be traced back to the beginning of civilization.

If you are a pet lover, you know the true meaning your pet holds in your life. You may have scolded, sometimes beaten or even rebuked your pet harshly for causing mischief, but even then, they come back running to you. Man's friendship with a man may not last long, but it does last with the pets.

Pet plays a very significant role in our life. Thus, to mark their importance National Pet Day is celebrated every year.

The day is celebrated on April 11 every year in the USA and this year th day falls on Monday. The day is dedicated to the pets, people on this day take time off their busy schedules and pays extra attention, care and love to their pets.

The day was founded by Colleen Paige in 2006, she is a renowned animal welfare advocate and lifestyle expert.

Animal behaviorist Dr. Karen B. London has explained some ways on how to strengthen bond with your pet dog, here's a look:

1. Spend time together:

A relationship is about being with one another and sharing experiences, so spending time together will strengthen your bond, especially if you spend that time in enjoyable ways. Try going out for a sniffari and putting in some quality playtime with your pup.

2. Put a little love into their food:

The way to make a way in a dog’s heart is through their stomach, and preparing healthy, tasty food for your dog shows you care. You can choose to cook for your dog or simply focus on providing the best nutrition in the most delicious way possible.

3. Train your dog:

Well-trained pups are allowed greater freedom. If they come when called, they get to spend more time off leash. If they don’t go for the food on the table, they can stay nearby during meals. Training also reduces frustration because when you ask your dog to do something they’ve been taught to do, they know exactly what you want.

4. Communicate clearly:

Be as clear as you can when you communicate with your dog to avoid misunderstanding and confusion. Be consistent with your training signals. Since dogs tend to learn visual signals faster than vocal cues, use the former when possible. Dogs pay attention to what you do more than to what you say, which means that you should attend to what you do when you communicate with them. You’ll feel closer when there’s greater understanding between the two of you.

5. Be playful:

Scientists have observed that across a variety of species, parents who play with their children have the closest relationships with them, and this also seems true in relationships between people and dogs. Playing games and having fun together strengthens your bond.

6. Learn more about dog behavior:

Pay attention especially to body language and facial expressions that indicate stress. When you can identify the signs that your dog is anxious or scared, it’s easier for you to protect or remove your dog from situations that make them uncomfortable. If your dog can count on you to keep them safe, the trust between you will be better and, in turn, so will your relationship.

7. Pay attention to your dog’s likes and dislikes:

Knowing your dog’s preferences, (such as favorite games and foods) means that you can give them what they really want and be the source of all things wonderful. Similarly, keep track of what your dog can’t stand. A good starting place is to know the things that most dogs find unpleasant: head pats, citrus or strong floral scents, loud noises, being stared at, being dressed up in clothes that impede their ability to move, and being hugged.

Advertisement

ALSO READ National Pet Day: Fun activities that you can plan for your furry friend

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 10:47 AM IST