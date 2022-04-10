National Pet Day: Fun activities that you can plan for your furry friend

Pets selflessly love you in their special way. Numerous studies have also proved that having a pet at home has several mental health benefits, not only for adults but also for kids. Many times, they are also an integral part of psychological treatments. For instance, people suffering from ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder) benefit from the care and routine that a pet needs—keeping a track of their needs, feeding them on time, taking them for regular walks, and indulging in playtime, and more. They can also be good stress and anxiety relievers—they will patiently hear you out, and then shower you will their unconditional love and licks! What better way to relax at the end of a tiring day than spending it with your furry friend, right?! Ahead of National Pet Day that falls on 11th April, here are some ways in which you can make your pet feel special and loved.

Park or beach date: With the Covid restrictions now being eased all over the country, it’s time to let your furry friend go crazy in the stands at a beach or go running at a park. Depending on where you live and what is accessible, go on a playdate. You can also call other pet parents and ask them to join. Make it extra special by packing his/her fave munchies and dishes.

Stay home and cuddle: Hugging someone releases the love hormone called oxytocin. That’s why you feel warm and fuzzy whenever you receive a hug from someone, especially your loved ones. Recent research has shown that oxytocin influences dogs’ social behaviour towards humans. And, who wouldn't want to cuddle cute little furballs? It will not only help you destress but also strengthen your bond—more so if you are a working pet parent and are away from your bundle of joy for long hours.

Grooming time: Take your pet for a grooming session—give him/her a haircut, if needed, or a nice spa session. Just the way a nice, relaxing massage makes you feel better, it has a similar effect on pets. To make it even better, you can opt for spa sessions at home by giving your pet a nice massage yourself.

Photoshoot: While you might be going click-click every time your pet does something cute or naughty, you can make the day extra special by arranging a professional photoshoot for your pet. You and the rest of the family members can also join and click some wonderful photos together. These are memories for a lifetime!

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 07:00 AM IST