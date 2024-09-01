 Namibia Plans To Kill Elephants To Feed Starving People
Namibia Plans To Kill Elephants To Feed Starving People

Namibia, and southern African continent in general, is witnessing severe drought. In Namibia, the drought is the worst in the last hundred years. Now the government has decided to kill elephants, hippos and some other animals and provide their meat to starving people.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
Image for representation | Wikimedia Commons

Namibia, the country in southern African continent is planning to kill hundreds of animals including elephants and hippos to feed the population reeling under worst drought in a century. Namibian government's Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has made an official announcement in this regard earlier this week. It said it will allow culling of "723 animals comprising 30 Hippos, 60 buffalos, 50 impalas, 100 blue Wilderbeast, 300 Zebras, 83 elephants and 100 elands".

The ministry said that it was making the announcement with an approval from the cabinet. The animals to be culled will be selected from national parks and communal area in the country which have "sustainable game numbers".

“This exercise is necessary and is in line with our constitutional mandate where our natural resources are used for the benefit of Namibian citizens,” said the statement from the ministry.

The Namibian drought

The severe drought in the country has attracted global concern. A spokesperson for United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres said that the situation in Namibia was a “humanitarian crisis we’ve never spoken much of”

Food reserves in the country have been depleted by about 84 per cent. The UN has said that about half of the country's population is suffering from extreme hunger.

Southern Africa is witnessing extreme drought since October 2023. Increasing temperatures have led to low rainfall. The rainy season generally peaks in the month of February but this time the rainfall was only 20 per cent of the usual.

The region is generally drought prone. However, El Nino effect coupled with human-caused climate change is making situation difficult. El Nino weather phenomenon boosts global temperatures seasonally.

At present, African countries like Zimbabwe, Namibia, Malawi and Zambia have declared drought emergencies.

