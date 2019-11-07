'Mulund ki Cyclewali' soon to be on BBC series

London: A new BBC series to be aired around the world this week will showcase Mumbai's first-ever "Bicycle Mayor" Firoza Suresh as part of a mini-series on global connectivity.

The Mumbai leg of the 'Made on Earth' show comes amid heavy pollution in Delhi, with the presenter pointing to the Bicycle Mayor's unique approach as a promising trend for the country.

"Given the current pollution crisis in Delhi, to which vehicle emissions have contributed greatly, more eco-friendly transport options like the bicycle are more important than ever," said presenter Finn Aberdein.

"In the BBC World News series, 'Made on Earth', I speak to Mumbai's first-ever 'Bicycle Mayor', Firoza Suresh, about the concerns many Indians have about cycling, and why she's working hard to encourage locals to overcome these fears," he said.

The show follows Suresh in her mission to encourage locals to cycle to help get fit and reduce pollution.

"Given the pollution, congestion, humidity, will people adapt.so something needed to be done," Suresh tells the BBC in reference to her campaign to get more and more people cycling, as opposed to using cars or other vehicles.