 'Muizzu Should Formally Apologise To Prime Minister Modi & Indian Government,' Says Maldivian Jumhooree Party Leader Qasim Ibrahim
The Jumhooree Party leader also expressed concerns over the possible nullification of a Presidential Decree, issued by Muizzu's predecessor Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, banning the current president's infamous 'India Out' campaign.

Vishakha SonawaneUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 02:47 PM IST
Maldives' Jumhooree Party leader Qasim Ibrahim has called on Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to formally apologise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indians. Ibrahim's statement came amid the diplomatic tensions between New Delhi and Malé after three Maldivian politicians made derogatory comments on India and Modi.

"I call on President Muizzu to formally apologise to the Indian government and Prime Minister Modi regarding his remarks after the China trip," Ibrahim said on Tuesday.

Ibrahim's comments came as he expressed concerns over deteriorating relations between India and Maldives. "Regarding any country, especially a neighbouring one, we should not speak in a way that affects the relationship. We have an obligation to our state that must be considered," Ibrahim said.

The Jumhooree Party leader also expressed concerns over the possible nullification of a Presidential Decree, issued by Muizzu's predecessor Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, banning the current president's infamous 'India Out' campaign.

"Now, Yameen (Solih's predecessor) is questioning why Muizzu, who participated with him in the India Out Campaign, has not nullified the Presidential Decree. The Decree should not be nullified, as it would only result in a loss to the nation. That cannot be done. I would tell Muizzu that it should not be done."

