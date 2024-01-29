Maldives President Muizzu Faces Impeachment Threat As Opposition Gears Up To Present Motion

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu | Twitter

The main opposition party in Maldives, MDP, with a parliamentary majority, has collected sufficient signatures to present a motion for the impeachment of President Mohamed Muizzu, local media reported. A member of MDP informed Sun on Monday that, in collaboration with the Democrats, they have obtained the necessary signatures but have not yet submitted the motion.

Opposition has numbers to impeach Muizzu

The recent amendment to the Maldives Parliament's standing orders has made the submission process for an impeachment motion easier. Together, MDP and Democrats command 56 MPs; 43 from MDP and 13 from the Democrats. According to both the constitution and the standing orders of the Parliament, impeachment of the president requires 56 votes.

The decision to gather signatures for the impeachment motion against the president follows the ruling PPM-PNC's submission of no-confidence motions against Speaker Mohamed Aslam and Deputy Speaker Ahmed Saleem, both affiliated with MDP. These motions received backing from 23 lawmakers.

MDP not approving four cabinet members sparked row

The current political unrest stems from MDP's issuance of a three-line red whip on Sunday, withholding approval for four members of President Muizzu's cabinet: Attorney General Ahmed Usham, Economic Minister Mohamed Saeed, Housing Minister Dr. Ali Haidar, and Islamic Minister Dr. Mohamed Shaheem Ali Saeed. This decision, announced just before a cabinet vote, triggered anger among ruling PPM-PNC lawmakers, leading to verbal altercations escalating into physical confrontations, as pro-government protestors gathered outside the Parliament.