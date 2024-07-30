Mongolia: Suspected Case Of Bubonic Plague Reported in Govi-Altai Province; Quarantine Measures Activated

Ulan Bator (Mongolia): A suspected bubonic plague case has been reported in the western Mongolian province of Govi-Altai, according to local media on Tuesday.

About The Case

The individual from the Taishir soum (administrative subdivision) in the province has been recently hospitalised after consuming marmot meat, Xinhua news agency reported. In response, at least 13 people who were in close contact with the patient are being isolated, and the soum has been placed under quarantine.

Although hunting marmots is illegal in Mongolia, many Mongolians regard the rodent as a delicacy and ignore the law. The National Centre for Zoonotic Diseases has indicated that 17 out of Mongolia's 21 provinces are at risk of bubonic plague infection.

About The Bubonic Plague

Bubonic plague, a bacterial disease spread mostly by fleas on wild rodents and other animals, can kill an adult in less than 24 hours if not treated in time, according to the World Health Organisation.