China's Yunnan province confirms new case of Bubonic plague

China's Yunnan province reported a confirmed case of Bubonic plague. A local Center for Disease Contol and Prevention confirmed the case in a 3-year-old.

Earlier, as reported by Xinhua, a suspected case of bubonic plague in western Mongolia's Khovd province has been confirmed by lab test results, the country's National Center for Zoonotic Diseases (NCZD) said on Sunday.

Soon after the case was confirmed, the 25-year-old female patient from the province and 19 people in close contact with her were sent to a local hospital and are now in isolation ward, the NCZD said in a statement.

The center said the woman was found to have eaten marmot meat last week.

China has reported 22 suspected cases out of which six were confirmed by laboratory tests. Three people died.

The bubonic plague is a bacterial disease spread by fleas living on wild rodents such as marmots and can kill an adult in less than 24 hours if not treated in time, according to the World Health Organization, reported Xinhua.