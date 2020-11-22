‘Moderna to charge $25-$37 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine,’ says CEO Stephane Bancel

The Chief Executive of Moderna, Stephane Bancel, on Saturday said that the company will charge governments between $25 (Rs 1855) and $37 (Rs 2755) per dose of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
According to a report by Reuters, while talking to German weekly Welt am Sonntag (WamS), Barcel said that the price of the coronavirus vaccine will depend on the amount of doses ordered by the governments.
"Our vaccine, therefore, costs about the same as a flu shot, which is between $10 and $50," he was quoted as saying by Reuters.
As per the report, a senior EU official who is involved in the talks said that the European Commission wanted to reach a deal with Moderna for the supply of millions of doses of its vaccine candidate for a price below $25 per dose.
"Nothing is signed yet, but we`re close to a deal with the EU Commission. We want to deliver to Europe and are in constructive talks," Bancel told WamS, adding that a contract would be signed soon.
On November 16, US-based biotechnology giant Moderna announced that its COVID-19 vaccine has shown to be 94.5 percent effective in preventing the deadly disease, bringing a glimmer of hope to a world ravaged by the pandemic.
Moderna's announcement came just a week after Pfizer and Biontech said their COVID-19 vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in participants.
"This is a pivotal moment in the development of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Since early January, we have chased this virus with the intent to protect as many people around the world as possible. All along, we have known that each day matters," said Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna.
"This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease," Bancel said.
