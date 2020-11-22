‘Moderna to charge $25-$37 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine,’ says CEO Stephane Bancel

The Chief Executive of Moderna, Stephane Bancel, on Saturday said that the company will charge governments between $25 (Rs 1855) and $37 (Rs 2755) per dose of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

According to a report by Reuters, while talking to German weekly Welt am Sonntag (WamS), Barcel said that the price of the coronavirus vaccine will depend on the amount of doses ordered by the governments.

"Our vaccine, therefore, costs about the same as a flu shot, which is between $10 and $50," he was quoted as saying by Reuters.

As per the report, a senior EU official who is involved in the talks said that the European Commission wanted to reach a deal with Moderna for the supply of millions of doses of its vaccine candidate for a price below $25 per dose.