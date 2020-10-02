Mike Pompeo, wife test negative for Covid-19

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that he and his wife have tested negative for Covid-19, shortly after it was revealed that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have contracted the virus.

"I'm feeling fantastic. We are praying for the President and First Lady that they'll have a speedy recovery," CNN quoted Pompeo as saying to reporters.

The Secretary further said that he had not interacted with the President since the signing of an agreement between the US, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates at the White House on September 15.

"I spoke with the Vice President's office this morning as well. We're taking this obviously very seriously. And we'll do everything we can to keep everyone safe, including you all," he was quoted as further saying.

This is the fourth time that the Secretary of State had been tested in the last two and a half weeks, said the CNN report.

Meanwhile, the State Department is still evaluating whether Pompeo will continue his planned trip to Florida on Saturday and Asia the next day, but his schedule in Croatia remains as planned.

In an announcement late Thursday night, the President said that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.