 Middle East Airspace Shuts Amid Israel-Iran Strikes, Global Flights Disrupted
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldMiddle East Airspace Shuts Amid Israel-Iran Strikes, Global Flights Disrupted

Middle East Airspace Shuts Amid Israel-Iran Strikes, Global Flights Disrupted

Air travel in the Middle East was severely disrupted after Israel, Iran, Dubai, and Iraq closed airspace following Israeli airstrikes on Tehran. Airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, diverted or canceled flights. Global carriers rerouted services, causing longer routes and higher costs, as regional tensions escalated and safety concerns persisted.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Middle East Airspace Shuts Amid Israel-Iran Strikes, Global Flights Disrupted | Representative Image

New Delhi: Air travel across parts of the Middle East faced major disruption on Saturday after Israel, Iran, Dubai and Iraq shut their airspace following Israeli airstrikes on Tehran.

Airports in most of the gulf countries were impacted, forcing airlines to cancel, divert or reroute flights due to safety concerns.

Israel closed its airspace to civilian aircraft soon after the strikes, while several airlines in Europe and the Gulf either cancelled services or changed flight paths to avoid the region.

Over the past two years, airlines have repeatedly faced similar disruptions in West Asia as tensions and conflicts have led to sudden airspace closures.

FPJ Shorts
Did Baba Vanga Predict Isreal-Iran War? Shocking Theories Around His Prophecy Coming True Resurface On Internet
Did Baba Vanga Predict Isreal-Iran War? Shocking Theories Around His Prophecy Coming True Resurface On Internet
Navi Mumbai News: Murud Police Seize Two Boats Using Illegal LED Fishing Equipment Off Nanwel Lighthouse
Navi Mumbai News: Murud Police Seize Two Boats Using Illegal LED Fishing Equipment Off Nanwel Lighthouse
'Now Is The Time To Defend Homeland...': Iran Issues 1st Statement Amid Escalating Tensions After US-Israel Launch Strikes
'Now Is The Time To Defend Homeland...': Iran Issues 1st Statement Amid Escalating Tensions After US-Israel Launch Strikes
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Visits Chembur After Construction Site Accident Kills Two; Assures Probe
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Visits Chembur After Construction Site Accident Kills Two; Assures Probe
Read Also
Where Is Al Khamenei? Iran Supreme Leader's Residence Allegedly Targeted In Israel-US Preemptive...
article-image
Read Also
What Is Operation Shield Of Judah? Israel-US Jointly Launch Preemptive Strikes On Iran, Escalating...
article-image

India’s national carrier Air India said its Delhi–Tel Aviv flight was diverted back to Mumbai after Israel shut its airspace.

In a statement, the airline said the decision was taken in the interest of passenger and crew safety and added that it would continue to review the security situation before operating further flights.

India’s largest airline IndiGo also said it was closely monitoring developments related to Iran and the surrounding region.

In a message posted on social media platform X, the airline said its teams were ready to make operational changes if required and advised passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

Read Also
Air India Delhi-Tel Aviv Flight Returns To India; IndiGo 'Closely Monitoring' Situation As Israel-US...
article-image

The situation escalated further after US President Donald Trump said that the United States and Israel were carrying out “major” joint combat operations in Tehran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government described the strikes as “preventive.”

The closures also affected several international airlines. Russia’s transport ministry said Russian carriers had suspended flights to both Israel and Iran, while alternative routes were being used for services to Gulf countries.

The ministry warned that longer flight times were likely due to diversions, as per multiple media reports.

Read Also
'Will Destroy Iran's Missile Industry To Ground; Annihilate Navy': Donald Trump's 1st Statement As...
article-image

Dubai-based airline flydubai said some of its flights were disrupted because of the temporary shutdown of Iraqi, Iranian and Israeli airspace.

Airlines across the region are expected to continue avoiding affected airspace, leading to longer routes and higher fuel costs until the security situation improves.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on