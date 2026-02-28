Air India Delhi-Tel Aviv Flight Returns To India; IndiGo 'Closely Monitoring' Situation As Israel-US Launch Strikes On Iran

As the United States and Israel launched coordinated military strikes on Iran, the Air India flight operating from Delhi to Tel Aviv was diverted back to India mid-air to exercise safety. Israel and the US launched attacks on Iran, following which some airspaces were closed for flight operations.

Flight AI139, operated with a Boeing 777 aircraft, was airborne for more than five hours, and the airline decided to return when it was in Saudi Arabian airspace, according to information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

In a statement by the Air India Spokesperson, it said "AI139 operating from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 28 February is returning to India due to the closure of airspace in Israel and in the interest of the safety of passengers and crew."

It added, "Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen situation and remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety. We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as needed."

IndiGo Says Closely Monitoring Situation

Budget carrier IndiGo issued a statement and said that they are "closely monitoring regional updates concerning Iran and its airspace." Taking to X (formerly Twitter), it wrote, "The safety and security of our customers and crew remain our highest priority. Our teams stand prepared to implement any necessary adjustments as the situation evolves."

It also advised customers to check flight status before departure. "In the event of any impact, updates will be communicated promptly via registered contact details. We will continue to keep you informed and remain fully committed to providing our unwavering support during this period."

Flightradar24.com, in a post on X, said the closed airspaces are affecting lots of flights and airlines, adding that flight AI126 Chicago-Delhi is flying over Syria. It also added that the Doha and Bahrain airspace. Not just this, it also informed that no flights took off or landed at Dubai International Airport. This came as explosions were also reportedly heard in the United Arab Emirates’ capital, Abu Dhabi, as reported by Reuters.