 Air India Delhi-Tel Aviv Flight Returns To India; IndiGo 'Closely Monitoring' Situation As Israel-US Launch Strikes On Iran
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAir India Delhi-Tel Aviv Flight Returns To India; IndiGo 'Closely Monitoring' Situation As Israel-US Launch Strikes On Iran

Air India Delhi-Tel Aviv Flight Returns To India; IndiGo 'Closely Monitoring' Situation As Israel-US Launch Strikes On Iran

Air India’s Delhi–Tel Aviv flight AI139 returned to India after over five hours of flying when airspace closures followed US and Israel military strikes on Iran. The airline emphasised passenger and crew safety. Budget carrier IndiGo confirmed monitoring the situation closely, advising customers to check flight statuses as regional airspace disruptions continue to affect multiple flights.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 03:32 PM IST
article-image

As the United States and Israel launched coordinated military strikes on Iran, the Air India flight operating from Delhi to Tel Aviv was diverted back to India mid-air to exercise safety. Israel and the US launched attacks on Iran, following which some airspaces were closed for flight operations.

Flight AI139, operated with a Boeing 777 aircraft, was airborne for more than five hours, and the airline decided to return when it was in Saudi Arabian airspace, according to information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

Read Also
Operation Shield Of Judah: Video Shows Iranian Airspace Emptying Within Minutes After US-Israel...
article-image

In a statement by the Air India Spokesperson, it said "AI139 operating from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 28 February is returning to India due to the closure of airspace in Israel and in the interest of the safety of passengers and crew."

Read Also
Where Is Al Khamenei? Iran Supreme Leader's Residence Allegedly Targeted In Israel-US Preemptive...
article-image

It added, "Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen situation and remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety. We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as needed."

FPJ Shorts
How Will Markets React On Monday As Israel, US Attack Iran
How Will Markets React On Monday As Israel, US Attack Iran
Israel–US Strike On Iran: President Donald Trump Urges Iranians To Seize 'Historic Opportunity' Amid Bombardment | Video
Israel–US Strike On Iran: President Donald Trump Urges Iranians To Seize 'Historic Opportunity' Amid Bombardment | Video
Air India's Delhi–Tel Aviv Flight Returns Mid-Air As Israel Launches 'Preventive' Strikes On Iran
Air India's Delhi–Tel Aviv Flight Returns Mid-Air As Israel Launches 'Preventive' Strikes On Iran
Iran Attacks US Military Bases Across Middle East After Preemptive Strikes On Tehran; Explosions Reported In Abu Dhabi, Kuwait & Bahrain
Iran Attacks US Military Bases Across Middle East After Preemptive Strikes On Tehran; Explosions Reported In Abu Dhabi, Kuwait & Bahrain
Read Also
'Will Destroy Iran's Missile Industry To Ground; Annihilate Navy': Donald Trump's 1st Statement As...
article-image

IndiGo Says Closely Monitoring Situation

Budget carrier IndiGo issued a statement and said that they are "closely monitoring regional updates concerning Iran and its airspace." Taking to X (formerly Twitter), it wrote, "The safety and security of our customers and crew remain our highest priority. Our teams stand prepared to implement any necessary adjustments as the situation evolves."

It also advised customers to check flight status before departure. "In the event of any impact, updates will be communicated promptly via registered contact details. We will continue to keep you informed and remain fully committed to providing our unwavering support during this period."

Flightradar24.com, in a post on X, said the closed airspaces are affecting lots of flights and airlines, adding that flight AI126 Chicago-Delhi is flying over Syria. It also added that the Doha and Bahrain airspace. Not just this, it also informed that no flights took off or landed at Dubai International Airport. This came as explosions were also reportedly heard in the United Arab Emirates’ capital, Abu Dhabi, as reported by Reuters.

Follow us on