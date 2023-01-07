e-Paper Get App
Mexico: Violence after arrest of drug cartel boss Ovidio Guzman leaves 29 dead

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 09:38 AM IST
article-image
Ovidio Guzman | Twitter
Trigger Warning: Graphic video

Mexico City: A day of violent chaos following the arrest of Mexican drug cartel boss Ovidio Guzman left nineteen suspected gang members and 10 military personnel dead in the country's Sinaloa state.

The capture of Ovidio Guzman on Thursday left 19 assailants and 10 military troops dead and 35 others wounded, Sandoval was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

According to Mexican Defence Ministry, security forces captured Ovidio Guzman, the 32-year-old son of jailed kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, in the early hours of Thursday, prompting hours of unrest and shootouts with gang members.

Special Operation carried out in Culiacan, stronghold of the cartel

The special forces operation was carried out in the town of Culiacan amid clashes, road blocks and vehicles set on fire, paralyzing the city since early morning and leading Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha Moya to urge residents to stay indoors, Xinhua news agency reported.

Culiacan is considered a stronghold of the cartel, which continues its criminal operations despite the incarceration in the US of its original leader El Chapo.

El Raton alias Ovidio arrested second time

This is the second time Ovidio Guzman, alias "El Raton", has been arrested. He was quickly released following his first arrest in 2019 after violence broke out in Sinaloa, threatening public safety.

Charges against Ovidio Guzman

According to Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez, Ovidio Guzman was arrested for a range of crimes, including possession of military weapons and attempted homicide.

Guzman also wanted by US authorities

Ovidio Guzman, a leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, is also wanted by US authorities for alleged drug trafficking.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard confirmed that the US requested Ovidio Guzman's extradition back in September 2019, adding that the process could take several weeks.

