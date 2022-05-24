Mexico shooting: 11 dead, 5 injured as gunmen rampage through hotel and bars in Celaya

At least 11 people have been killed and five were injured after a gunman opened fire after approximately 15 armed men stormed the Gala hotel and bar and opened fire in Celaya, a city in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, Local news station Telemundo 52 said, BBC reported.

Authorities say the massacre started at about 10 pm local time and more than 50 rounds were fired at the group of hotel guests and employees.

According to media reports, the signs that were left at the scenes suggest that the attacks were part of a rivalry between two drug cartels that have been battling for control of Guanajuato state for several years.

Photos posted on social media suggest the killers were from the Santa Rosa de Lima gang. The messages appeared to accuse the bars' owners of supporting the rival Jalisco cartel.

The city of Celaya has seen a spike in violence with a criminal cartel calling itself Santa Rosa de Lima involved in a deadly feud with its rivals, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 09:19 PM IST