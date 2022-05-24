Jammu & Kashmir: Policeman killed, daughter injured as terrorists open fire in Soura

A policeman in Jammu and Kashmir died on Tuesday when terrorists opened fire in Srinagar's Soura area.

The cop had sustained critical bullet injuries while his daughter also got injured during the attack, according to news agency ANI.

The victim has been identified as Saifullah Qadri, a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer.

As terrorists opened fire, Qadri's daughter clung onto the arms of her father. She sustained bullet injuries in her arm and is currently receiving treatment.

Further details awaited

The injured police personnel succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and standby the family at this critical juncture. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/SevScP0shI — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 24, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 06:21 PM IST