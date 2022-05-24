e-Paper Get App
Home / India / Jammu & Kashmir: Policeman killed, daughter injured as terrorists open fire in Soura

Jammu & Kashmir: Policeman killed, daughter injured as terrorists open fire in Soura

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 06:21 PM IST

Security personnel stand guard as they block a road during restrictions in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir on September 2, 2021. | Photo by Sajad Hameed
A policeman in Jammu and Kashmir died on Tuesday when terrorists opened fire in Srinagar's Soura area.

The cop had sustained critical bullet injuries while his daughter also got injured during the attack, according to news agency ANI.

The victim has been identified as Saifullah Qadri, a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer.

As terrorists opened fire, Qadri's daughter clung onto the arms of her father. She sustained bullet injuries in her arm and is currently receiving treatment.

Further details awaited

