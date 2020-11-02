Meet the foodie Kamala Harris

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has listed Idli with a "really good Sambar" and "any kind of Tikka" as her favourite Indian dishes.

Harris, responding to a question on what her favourite Indian dishes are, said: "So South Indian, it would be Idli with. a really good Sambar, and then North Indian - probably any kind of Tikka".

The 56-year-old California senator, after being chosen by Democratic Party's presidential candidate Joe Biden as his running mate in August, reflected on her proud Indian heritage during her maiden address to the Indian-American community and recalled how her mother Shyamala Gopalan always wanted to instill in her a "love for good idli".

She had taken a trip down the memory lane, mentioning her "long walks" in Madras (now Chennai) with her grandfather who would tell her about the "heroes" responsible for the birth of the world's largest democracy.

In a video posted on Twitter on Sunday, Harris answered some questions asked by Instagram users.

On what she is doing to take care of her mental health on the campaign trail, she said that she works out every morning, speaks with her kids and loves to cook.