Malawi burns 20,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses that expired

Blantyre (Malawi):

Malawi has burned nearly 20,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines because they had expired.

The government incinerated 19,610 doses of the vaccine at Kamuzu Central Hospital in the capital Lilongwe on Wednesday morning.

The vaccines were the remainder of 102,000 doses that arrived in Malawi on March 26 with just 18 days until they expired on April 13, according to Health Secretary Charles Mwansambo.

All other doses of the shipment, donated by the African Union, were successfully administered, he said.

Malawi's burning of the vaccines defies calls not to do so by the World Health Organization and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last month those organisations urged African countries not to destroy COVID-19 vaccines that passed their expiration dates, saying they were still safe to use.

But the calls came too late for Malawi, a small southern African country of about 20 million people, ministry of health spokesman Joshua Malango told The Associated Press.

"We had stopped observation of proper storage mechanisms and the vaccines would have still been damaged in one way or the other," he said.