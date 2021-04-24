US has 3 crore AstraZeneca vaccines in stock which it is not using, claims a US think tank

The institution took to the microblogging site to make this claim. Over the last few days, powerful US Chambers of Commerce, lawmakers and eminent Indian-Americans, have been asking the US government to ship AstraZeneca and other COVID-19 vaccines along with several life-saving medical supplies to India.

Meanwhile, Myron Brilliante, executive vice-president and head of international affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce said the stored vaccine doses in the US will not be needed in the States, where it is estimated that vaccine manufacturers will be able to produce enough doses by early June to inoculate every American.

"As the Covid pandemic inflicts a heavy toll on countries around the globe, the US Chamber strongly encourages the administration to release the millions of AstraZeneca vaccine doses in storage - as well as other life-saving support - for shipment to India, Brazil, and other nations hard-hit by the pandemic," said Brilliante.

The US Chambers issued the statement after Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar sought global help in the fight against COVID-19.