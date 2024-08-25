Major Israel-Hezbollah Confrontation Sparks Fresh Fears Of Regional War

Screengrab from an image take from an Israel Defence Forces video. The IDF is claiming that Hezbollah is attacking Israeli civilians. | X (@IDF)

Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah are at arms against each other following a pre-emptive strike by Israel on Hezbollah's position in Lebanon. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that the strikes were carried out after it detected that Hezbollah was getting ready for a large-scale attack on Israel. The IDF announced the strike against Hezbollah early on Sunday while the militant group retaliated later after Israeli strikes. Hezbollah said that it had launched a number of drones at Israeli military sites and also "more than 320" Katyusha rockets.

Israel has deployed fighter jets to tackle Hezbollah threat.

The direct confrontation between the two sides has followed weeks of tension after killing of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr last month. Shukr was killed in an Israeli strike.

In light of the fresh outbreak of hostilities, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has declared a state of emergency in Israel for 48 hours. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting of the security cabinet.

"The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) identified the Hezbollah terrorist organization preparing to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory. In response to these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon," said the Israeli military in its statement.

"Israeli Air Force (IAF) fighter jets are currently striking targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization that pose an imminent threat to the citizens of the State of Israel." it added.

There were delays and diversions of flights at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport early on Sunday.

US stands behind Israel

The United States has said that it will continue its support to Israel.

"At President Joe Biden's direction, senior US officials have been communicating continuously with their Israeli counterparts. We will keep supporting Israel's right to defend itself, and we will keep working for regional stability," said Sean Savett, Spokesperson of National Security Council.

Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire across Israel-Lebanon border since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. But the latest developments are being seen as a major escalation that has raised concerns of a regional war between numerous players.