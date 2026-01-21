Major Embarasment For Pakistan FM Khawaja Asif As He Inaugurates 'Unauthorised' Pizza Hut Store In Sialkot; Company Files Complaint After Videos Go Viral

Major Embarasment For Pakistan FM Khawaja Asif As He Inaugurates 'Fraudulent' Pizza Hut Store In Sialkot | X

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has found himself at the centre of a controversy after he inaugurated an outlet of Pizza Hut in Sialkot. However, to Asif's embarrassment, the company later declared that the outlet inaugurated by Pakistan's foreign minister was not authorised.

Several videos and photos also surfaced online, showing Asif attending the inauguration ceremony in Sialkot. In the viral videos, he was seen cutting the ribbon to inaugurate the store. For Asif's welcome, the outlet was decorated with flowers.

Only in Pakistan can a Defence Minister proudly inaugurate fake Pizza Hut. Khawaja Asif cut the ribbon,smiled for cameras,& walked away—only for the brand to later declare the outlet unauthorised. No one can parody this level of incompetence@ajaykraina@danvir_chauhan @CestMoiz pic.twitter.com/Tk2fgP1JkX — Palki Aggarwal (@PalkiAggarwal_) January 21, 2026

However, Asif's happiness was short-lived after Pizza Hut Pakistan disowned the store.

Statement By Pizza Hut Pakistan:

"Pizza Hut Pakistan informs our valued customers that an unauthorised outlet falsely using the Pizza Hut name and branding has recently opened in Sialkot Cantonment. This outlet is not associated with Pizza Hut Pakistan, or Yum! Brands. It does not follow Pizza Hut International recipes, quality protocols, food safety and operational standards," Pizza Hut Pakistan said in a statement.

Statement By Pizza Hut Pakistan | X

The company has also filed a complaint with the relevant authorities to stop the "misuse" of its trademark and ensure immediate action. At present, Pizza Hut Pakistan operates a total of 16 stores nationwide; 14 in Lahore and two in Islamabad.

Khawaja Asif inaugurating unauthorised Pizza Hut store in Sialkot | X

Apart from Pakistan's foreign minister, several other dignitaries also attended the ceremony.

Khawaja Asif during inauguration ceremony of Pizza Hut store in Sialkot | X

Khawaja Asif Also Trolled For His Remarks During Operation Sindoor:

It is not the first time that Asif has been trolled for his actions or statements. In May last year, during India's Operation Sindoor, the Pakistani foreign minister made a bizarre statement by saying that his country did not use air defence systems when India attacked its cities using drones, as it would reveal the location of their weaponry.

"We didn't intercept Indian drones because we didn't want to leak our locations," the Pakistan defence minister told the country's National Assembly in May last year.

Meanwhile, a day after India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), Asif was also schooled by CNN anchor Becky Anderson due to his misleading claims regarding Indian fighter jets.

During the interview, Asif asserted that Pakistan shot down five Indian fighter jets, Rafale, during air strikes on terrorist camps on May 7. However, when the anchor asked for evidence of his assertion, he said, "It's all over social media, on Indian social media, not on our social media. The debris of these jets fell in Kashmir."