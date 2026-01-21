'365 Wins In 365 Days': Trump Administration Highlights Year Of Domestic & Global Achievements

US President Donald Trump | X/White House

Washington: Highlighting what it described as a year of sweeping domestic and global achievements, the White House on Tuesday said President Donald Trump’s return to office had reshaped US policy at home and abroad — including brokering peace between India and Pakistan — as it released a detailed list of accomplishments from his first 365 days back in power.

In a statement titled “365 Wins in 365 Days: President Trump’s Return Marks New Era of Success, Prosperity,” the White House said the President delivered “transformative results” spanning border security, crime reduction, economic revival, energy dominance and international diplomacy. Among the foreign policy highlights, the White House said the Trump administration brokered peace between India and Pakistan, placing South Asia alongside several other regions where Washington claims to have played a decisive diplomatic role.

India has denied any third-party role in ending the India-Pak war in 2025.

The administration said restoring border control was a cornerstone of Trump’s first year back in office. It claimed the US achieved negative net migration in 2025 for the first time in half a century, reduced illegal border crossings to their lowest level since the 1970s, and removed more than 2.6 million undocumented migrants through deportations and voluntary departures. Measures cited included resuming construction of the border wall, reinstating the “Remain in Mexico” policy, ending “catch-and-release,” and deploying National Guard and active-duty troops to the southern border.

On public safety, the White House said the country recorded the largest one-year decline in homicides in US history, along with sharp reductions in violent crime, drug overdoses and on-duty law enforcement deaths. Federal task forces launched in major cities were credited with driving down murders and shootings, while the administration pointed to tougher action against transnational gangs and drug trafficking networks.

Economically, the administration highlighted strong growth and falling inflation, saying real GDP growth exceeded expectations in 2025 while inflation dropped sharply from earlier highs. It said gas prices fell to multi-year lows, blue-collar wages rose at their fastest pace in decades, and job growth overwhelmingly benefited native-born Americans. The White House also pointed to record stock market highs, major tax relief measures, aggressive deregulation, and trillions of dollars in reshored manufacturing investments.

On trade, the administration said it reduced the US trade deficit to its lowest level since 2009 through tariffs and reciprocal trade enforcement, while securing or renegotiating trade arrangements with major partners. Energy policy was another focus, with the White House citing record oil and gas production, expanded fossil fuel leasing, record liquefied natural gas exports, and the rollback of climate-era regulations to lower costs and boost energy security.

In foreign affairs, beyond South Asia, the administration claimed credit for ending or de-escalating multiple conflicts, restoring “maximum pressure” on adversaries, and strengthening US alliances, particularly in the Indo-Pacific. It said American leadership had been reasserted through tougher sanctions, defence spending commitments from allies, and a more assertive diplomatic posture.

The statement said the administration also carried out sweeping changes to the federal bureaucracy, including eliminating diversity and equity offices, cutting regulations at a record pace, and slashing what it described as wasteful spending.

The White House said the first year marked only the beginning of President Trump’s second-term agenda, with more policy initiatives and executive actions expected ahead.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)