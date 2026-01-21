 'US Will 'Wipe Out' Iran If It Assassinates Me,' Says President Donald Trump - Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'US Will 'Wipe Out' Iran If It Assassinates Me,' Says President Donald Trump - Video

'US Will 'Wipe Out' Iran If It Assassinates Me,' Says President Donald Trump - Video

US President Donald Trump warned that Iran would be “wiped off the face of the earth” if it assassinates him, saying he has given firm instructions to his advisors. His remarks came amid escalating tensions after Iran warned Trump against any action targeting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowing severe retaliation.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 09:00 AM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | X/White House

Washington: President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the US will wipe out Iran if the country assassinates him.

"I have very firm instructions - anything happens, they're going to wipe them off the face of this earth," Trump said in an interview on NewsNation's "Katie Pavlich Tonight".

Iran on Tuesday warned Trump not to take any action against the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, days after the US president called for an end to Khamenei's nearly 40-year reign.

Read Also
Macron Invites Trump For G7-Style Meeting In Paris After Davos To Discuss Syria, Iran; Trump Shares...
article-image

"Trump knows that if any hand of aggression is extended toward our leader, we not only cut that hand but also we will set fire to their world," General Abolfazl Shekarchi, a spokesperson for Iran's armed forces, said.

FPJ Shorts
Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: 'You Are Not Gone...', Actor's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Pens Emotional Note
Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: 'You Are Not Gone...', Actor's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Pens Emotional Note
India-Russia Trade Explodes To $68.7 Billion Record, Eyes $100 Billion By 2030
India-Russia Trade Explodes To $68.7 Billion Record, Eyes $100 Billion By 2030
Is OnePlus On The Verge Of Shutting Down? Reports Of Collapse Emerge Amid Restructuring & Legal Woes
Is OnePlus On The Verge Of Shutting Down? Reports Of Collapse Emerge Amid Restructuring & Legal Woes
Indian-Origin Usha Vance, Wife Of US Vice President JD Vance, Announce Fourth Pregnancy: 'Welcoming Baby Boy In July'
Indian-Origin Usha Vance, Wife Of US Vice President JD Vance, Announce Fourth Pregnancy: 'Welcoming Baby Boy In July'

Trump had previously said he's given his advisors instructions to obliterate Iran if the country is behind an assassination of him.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Space Is My Absolute Favourite Place': Indian-Origin Astronaut Sunita Williams, Who Spent 608 Days...
'Space Is My Absolute Favourite Place': Indian-Origin Astronaut Sunita Williams, Who Spent 608 Days...
'US Will 'Wipe Out' Iran If It Assassinates Me,' Says President Donald Trump - Video
'US Will 'Wipe Out' Iran If It Assassinates Me,' Says President Donald Trump - Video
'Rules-Based Order Was A Lie': Canada PM Mark Carney Warns Of Economic Integration Turning Into A...
'Rules-Based Order Was A Lie': Canada PM Mark Carney Warns Of Economic Integration Turning Into A...
Bangladesh Violence: Missing Hindu College Student Found Dead In Naogaon
Bangladesh Violence: Missing Hindu College Student Found Dead In Naogaon
India, EU 'On Cusp Of Mother Of All Deals,' Says President Ursula von der Leyen In Davos Ahead Of...
India, EU 'On Cusp Of Mother Of All Deals,' Says President Ursula von der Leyen In Davos Ahead Of...