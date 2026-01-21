 US President Donald Trump's Air Force One Plane Heading To Davos Returns After Technical Snag Mid-Air: Reports
Donald Trump's Air Force One plane experienced a technical snag mid-air when the United States President was heading to Davos in Switzerland to attend the Economic Forum on Tuesday night (local time), claimed reports. The plane reportedly returned to the US.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump's Air Force One Plane Heading To Davos Returns After Technical Snag Mid-Air (Screengrab) | X

Washington DC: Donald Trump's Air Force One plane experienced a technical snag mid-air when the United States President was heading to Davos in Switzerland to attend the Economic Forum on Tuesday night (local time), claimed reports. The plane reportedly returned to Washington.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the plane returned mid-air after the crew aboard Air Force One identified "a minor electrical issue," reported The Associated Press. The plane was then diverted back to Joint Base Andrews about an hour after departing for Davos.

As per the AP report, a reporter on board said the lights in the press cabin of the aircraft went out briefly after takeoff. The White House has not yet issued any official statement on the incident.

The US President will reportedly board another aircraft and continue with his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Notably, the Air Force One plane suffered the snag after Trump’s warning to Iran that the US would wipe out the country if it assassinates him. Iran on Tuesday had warned the US President not to take any action against its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran's warning came days after the US President called for an end to Khamenei's nearly 40-year reign.

For the unversed, there are currently two Air Force One planes that are being used by the US. One of the planes has been in service for the past 40 years. Boeing has been working on replacements, but the programme has reportedly faced a series of delays, as per the global news agency.

Meanwhile, on 21 May 2025, the Trump administration accepted a Boeing 747-8 as a gift from the royal family of Qatar. The administration plans to use it as the new Air Force One.

