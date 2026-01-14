 Iran Warns Neighbours Of Strikes On US Airbases After Donald Trump’s Intervention Threats
Iran warned neighbours hosting US troops it would strike American bases if US attacks, Reuters reported. Tensions have risen after President Donald Trump threatened intervention backing Iranian protesters and warned against executions. The US is withdrawing some Middle East personnel. Saudi Arabia said it would not allow its territory or airspace to be used for attacks there.

Updated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Tehran: Iran on Wednesday warned neighbours hosting US troops that it would hit American bases if Washington strikes, news agency Reuters reported, quoting a senior Iranian official.

The warning comes amid escalating tensions following repeated threats by US President Donald Trump to intervene in support of protesters in Iran, where a violent crackdown has reportedly claimed thousands of lives.

The United States is withdrawing some personnel from bases in the Middle East, a US official said, after a senior Iranian official stated that Iran had warned neighbours it would strike American bases if Washington launches an attack.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene in support of protesters in Iran. He has also warned Iran against executing protesters. Encouraging the protesters, the US President said that the “help is on its way”. He further stated that the US would take “very strong action” if Tehran began hanging protesters to death.

article-image

Notably, Saudi Arabia has reportedly informed Iran that it will not allow its airspace or territory to be used to attack it.

Trump’s statement came on the day when the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei regime is planning to execute a 26-year-old protester, Erfan Soltani, on Wednesday (14 January). It is reportedly the first hanging of anti-Khamenei protesters.

