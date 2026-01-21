 'Trump's Proposed Board Of Peace Will Not Require Mandatory Fees,' US Official Clarifies
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Trump's Proposed Board Of Peace Will Not Require Mandatory Fees,' US Official Clarifies

'Trump's Proposed Board Of Peace Will Not Require Mandatory Fees,' US Official Clarifies

President Trump’s proposed Board of Peace will not require countries to pay mandatory fees or buy-ins, a senior US official clarified. Membership is voluntary, with contributions optional and governed by strict financial controls, audits, and transparency measures. The Board aims to offer a new forum for conflict resolution, with leadership not permanently tied to the US president.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | File Image

Washington: The Board of Peace being proposed by President Donald Trump would not require countries to pay an entry fee or mandatory dues, a senior US official said, seeking to address questions about how the initiative would operate.

Asked whether a reported $1 billion figure amounted to a buy-in, the official said it did not. “No. Countries that make significant contributions to projects and want to have proper oversight can stay involved,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The official said membership itself would not trigger any required payments. “No. Membership does not carry any mandatory funding obligation beyond whatever a state or partner chooses to contribute voluntarily,” the official said.

Read Also
UAE Accepts US Invitation To Join ‘Board of Peace’ On Gaza, Reaffirms Support For Trump’s Plan
article-image

About The Clarifications

FPJ Shorts
'India Clearly In First Group Of AI Powers': IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Counters IMF On India's AI Status At Davos
'India Clearly In First Group Of AI Powers': IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Counters IMF On India's AI Status At Davos
The 50 Rules & Regulations: Crazy Games In Courtyard, Face-Off With Lion In Den & 2 Key Pillars; Know Everything About The Show- Watch VIDEO
The 50 Rules & Regulations: Crazy Games In Courtyard, Face-Off With Lion In Den & 2 Key Pillars; Know Everything About The Show- Watch VIDEO
'We Will Fire Back With Everything': Iran's Foreign Minister Issues Most Direct Threat Yet To US As Crackdown Over Protests Squeezes Nation
'We Will Fire Back With Everything': Iran's Foreign Minister Issues Most Direct Threat Yet To US As Crackdown Over Protests Squeezes Nation
Hrithik Roshan Shares Jaw-Dropping Shirtless Pics From 1984 To 2026; Reveals His Hardwired Obsession With 'Bollywood Biceps'
Hrithik Roshan Shares Jaw-Dropping Shirtless Pics From 1984 To 2026; Reveals His Hardwired Obsession With 'Bollywood Biceps'

The clarifications come as President Donald Trump has floated the idea of a Board of Peace as a new forum for resolving conflicts and preventing wars. The proposal has raised questions among foreign governments about costs, governance, and oversight.

On financial management, the official said strict controls would be built into the system. “The Board will implement the highest financial controls and oversight mechanisms,” the official said.

According to the official, any funds would be kept only in approved accounts at reputable banks. The process would include due diligence by a chief financial officer and approval by the executive board. Payments would require multiple signatures and be subject to know-your-customer and anti-money-laundering checks, as well as sanctions screening.

“Payments will require the right multi-signatory approval threshold, KYC/AML and sanctions screening, and supporting documentation,” the official said.

Read Also
US To Announce Gaza 'Board Of Peace' Members Soon, Likely At Davos, $1 Billion Fee For Permanent...
article-image

The official added that monitoring would not be internal alone. “Oversight is enforced through an Audit &amp; Risk subcommittee and an independent annual external audit with published financials,” the official said.

Questions were also raised about leadership of the proposed body, particularly whether Trump would hold the chairmanship indefinitely or whether it would automatically pass to future US presidents.

“The Chairmanship can be held by President Trump until he resigns it,” the official said.

At the same time, the official said the role is not permanently tied to the individual occupying the White House. “A future US President, however, may choose to appoint or designate the United States’ representative to the Board,” the official said.

Read Also
Trump Warns Of 200% Tariffs On French Wine, Shares Macron’s Message Amid Board Of Peace Row
article-image

The responses were aimed at dispelling concerns that the Board would function like a dues-based organization or impose binding financial obligations on participants. The emphasis, the official said, would be on voluntary contributions and shared oversight by those who choose to support specific projects.

By outlining audit requirements and banking safeguards, the official sought to reassure potential partners that any funds would be tightly controlled and transparent, with public disclosure through annual audits.

The proposed Board of Peace has been described by Trump as a platform that could bring together leaders directly to resolve disputes. He has argued that existing institutions have often been too slow or ineffective in stopping wars.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Will Fire Back With Everything': Iran's Foreign Minister Issues Most Direct Threat Yet To US As...
'We Will Fire Back With Everything': Iran's Foreign Minister Issues Most Direct Threat Yet To US As...
'Simply Unbelievable'! Aurora Borealis Lights Up The Northern Skies; 'It's Not AI,' Say Spectators
'Simply Unbelievable'! Aurora Borealis Lights Up The Northern Skies; 'It's Not AI,' Say Spectators
'Must Display Zero Tolerance Towards Terrorism': EAM S Jaishankar In Bilateral Meeting With Spanish...
'Must Display Zero Tolerance Towards Terrorism': EAM S Jaishankar In Bilateral Meeting With Spanish...
US President Donald Trump Questions NATO's Reliability, Signals Tough Stance On Greenland
US President Donald Trump Questions NATO's Reliability, Signals Tough Stance On Greenland
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Agrees To Join Donald Trump’s Board Of Peace
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Agrees To Join Donald Trump’s Board Of Peace