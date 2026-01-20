 UAE Accepts US Invitation To Join ‘Board of Peace’ On Gaza, Reaffirms Support For Trump’s Plan
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUAE Accepts US Invitation To Join ‘Board of Peace’ On Gaza, Reaffirms Support For Trump’s Plan

UAE Accepts US Invitation To Join ‘Board of Peace’ On Gaza, Reaffirms Support For Trump’s Plan

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has accepted a US invitation to join the Trump-chaired ‘Board of Peace’ on Gaza. The UAE said the move supports the implementation of Trump’s 20-point peace plan. Abu Dhabi will contribute to reconstruction and stability efforts, with minister Reem Al Hashimy appointed to the Gaza Executive Board.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has accepted an invitation from the United States to join the newly formed ‘Board of Peace’, aimed at supporting efforts to end the Gaza conflict and advance reconstruction, the country’s foreign ministry announced.

The development was confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who said the UAE’s decision reflects the importance of fully implementing US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza. He said the plan is essential for achieving the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and restoring long-term stability in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE’s confidence in President Trump’s leadership and commitment to global peace, citing the Abraham Accords as an example of successful diplomacy. He added that the UAE is ready to actively contribute to the mission of the Board of Peace in support of greater cooperation, stability and prosperity.

Read Also
Jake Paul Speaks With US President Donald Trump About His Broken Jaw During An Interaction At CFP...
article-image

The announcement follows the appointment of Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, to the Gaza Executive Board, which acts as a link between the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza and the broader Board of Peace.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: Solapur Jeweller Duped Of ₹7.36 Lakh In Fake Online Gaming Investment Scam Promising High Returns; Case Registered
Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: Solapur Jeweller Duped Of ₹7.36 Lakh In Fake Online Gaming Investment Scam Promising High Returns; Case Registered
TISS Launches Gender-Focused Climate Action Plan In Raigad
TISS Launches Gender-Focused Climate Action Plan In Raigad
Panvel Civic Polls 2026 Results: Over 43,000 NOTA Votes Signal Voter Dissatisfaction
Panvel Civic Polls 2026 Results: Over 43,000 NOTA Votes Signal Voter Dissatisfaction
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Nutrition Centre Identifies Severe Child Malnutrition Cases
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Nutrition Centre Identifies Severe Child Malnutrition Cases

According to the White House, the Trump-chaired body will provide strategic oversight, mobilise international resources and ensure accountability during Gaza’s transition towards peace and reconstruction. Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said the process would include the demilitarisation and reconstruction of Gaza, including the disarmament of unauthorised armed groups.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans In Haryana's Yamunanagar
Video: Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans In Haryana's Yamunanagar
Greater Noida Techie Death Case: Car Pulled Out 3 Days After It Fell Into Pit - VIDEO
Greater Noida Techie Death Case: Car Pulled Out 3 Days After It Fell Into Pit - VIDEO
Haryana News: Sikh Candidates Allowed To Carry 'Kirpan', Married Women, 'Mangalsutra' In Exams
Haryana News: Sikh Candidates Allowed To Carry 'Kirpan', Married Women, 'Mangalsutra' In Exams
'Operation Prahaar' Launched To Dismantle Gangsters Network Abroad, In Punjab: DGP Gaurav Yadav
'Operation Prahaar' Launched To Dismantle Gangsters Network Abroad, In Punjab: DGP Gaurav Yadav
UAE Accepts US Invitation To Join ‘Board of Peace’ On Gaza, Reaffirms Support For Trump’s Plan
UAE Accepts US Invitation To Join ‘Board of Peace’ On Gaza, Reaffirms Support For Trump’s Plan