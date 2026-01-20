UAE Accepts US Invitation To Join ‘Board of Peace’ On Gaza, Reaffirms Support For Trump’s Plan

PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has accepted an invitation from the United States to join the newly formed ‘Board of Peace’, aimed at supporting efforts to end the Gaza conflict and advance reconstruction, the country’s foreign ministry announced.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The development was confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who said the UAE’s decision reflects the importance of fully implementing US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza. He said the plan is essential for achieving the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and restoring long-term stability in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE’s confidence in President Trump’s leadership and commitment to global peace, citing the Abraham Accords as an example of successful diplomacy. He added that the UAE is ready to actively contribute to the mission of the Board of Peace in support of greater cooperation, stability and prosperity.

Read Also Jake Paul Speaks With US President Donald Trump About His Broken Jaw During An Interaction At CFP...

The announcement follows the appointment of Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, to the Gaza Executive Board, which acts as a link between the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza and the broader Board of Peace.

According to the White House, the Trump-chaired body will provide strategic oversight, mobilise international resources and ensure accountability during Gaza’s transition towards peace and reconstruction. Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said the process would include the demilitarisation and reconstruction of Gaza, including the disarmament of unauthorised armed groups.