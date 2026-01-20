 US To Announce Gaza 'Board Of Peace' Members Soon, Likely At Davos, $1 Billion Fee For Permanent Seats Amid Israel Opposition
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUS To Announce Gaza 'Board Of Peace' Members Soon, Likely At Davos, $1 Billion Fee For Permanent Seats Amid Israel Opposition

US To Announce Gaza 'Board Of Peace' Members Soon, Likely At Davos, $1 Billion Fee For Permanent Seats Amid Israel Opposition

The US plans to unveil the official list of members for the Gaza Board of Peace in the coming days, possibly during the Davos WEF meeting. President Trump invited nations, including India, Russia, Belarus, and traditional allies, to join the $1 billion-permanent-seat body to oversee the Gaza ceasefire and reconstruction. The UN Security Council endorsed it in November 2025.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Washington DC [US]: The US is expected to announce its official list of members for the Gaza Board of Peace in the coming days, likely during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, PBS News reported on Monday (local time). On Friday (local time), US President Donald Trump sent out letters worldwide asking nations, including India to come aboard a "Board of Peace" to oversee the frail ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, as per US media reports.

The most striking part was the recipients of the letter- which included nations that were not historical allies of the US. Russia, Belarus made it to the list alongside Canada, France, Britain, and Saudi Arabia. The body's charter suggested that Trump hoped the body would get involved in conflicts even outside Gaza. Critics have pointed out that the body mimics the United Nations, which Trump has long accused of liberal bias and waste, as per the New York Times.

Read Also
Donald Trump’s ‘Board Of Peace’ For Gaza: Power, Posturing And The Politics Of Peace
article-image

Permanent membership for the board comes with an ostentatious fees of USD 1 billion, and it is unclear how much control Trump would have over the funds. His plan called the board a "new international transitional body" that would help supervise the rebuilding of the Palestinian enclave. The board's members would include world leaders, with Trump sitting at the head of the table.

The United Nations Security Council later formally backed the board in a US-drafted resolution in November, giving it the force of international legitimacy. The announcement follows the fragile ceasefire in Gaza that took effect on October 10, after a protracted conflict between Israel and Hamas. Trump's peace plan, which includes the board's establishment, was endorsed by the UN Security Council in November 2025, paving the way for the board to operate as part of a broader reconstruction effort.

FPJ Shorts
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Reaches Zurich For WEF, To Showcase ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ Roadmap
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Reaches Zurich For WEF, To Showcase ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ Roadmap
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 20, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 20, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Q3 FY26 Loss Narrows As Revenue Improves, EBITDA Strengthens
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Q3 FY26 Loss Narrows As Revenue Improves, EBITDA Strengthens
NTA Issues Fresh Exam-Day Guidelines Ahead Of JEE Main 2026 Session 1: What Candidates Need To Know Aadhaar Verification, Documents, And Exam Hall Rules
NTA Issues Fresh Exam-Day Guidelines Ahead Of JEE Main 2026 Session 1: What Candidates Need To Know Aadhaar Verification, Documents, And Exam Hall Rules

Israel's government has publicly opposed Trump's board, asserting that its formation was not coordinated with Jerusalem and runs counter to its policy, particularly because of the inclusion of diplomats from Turkey and Qatar. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signalled his objections by convening his cabinet to discuss the matter further.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Reaches Zurich For WEF, To Showcase ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ Roadmap
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Reaches Zurich For WEF, To Showcase ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ Roadmap
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Q3 FY26 Loss Narrows As Revenue Improves, EBITDA Strengthens
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Q3 FY26 Loss Narrows As Revenue Improves, EBITDA Strengthens
LTIMindtree Shares Slide Sharply, Stock Falls Over 7% After Q3 Profit Decline
LTIMindtree Shares Slide Sharply, Stock Falls Over 7% After Q3 Profit Decline
PhysicsWallah Shares Slide Sharply, Stock Falls 8% And Moves Closer To IPO Price
PhysicsWallah Shares Slide Sharply, Stock Falls 8% And Moves Closer To IPO Price
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Discusses Semiconductor Ecosystem Boost With Tata Chairman At Davos...
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Discusses Semiconductor Ecosystem Boost With Tata Chairman At Davos...