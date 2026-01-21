 Daring Rescue Caught On Cam: Group Of Men Save Woman After SUV Plunges Into Virginia Beach Waterway; Netizen Hails Rescuers As 'Heroes'
A woman was rescued after her SUV plunged into the Lynnhaven waterway in Virginia Beach, an incident caught on camera and now viral online. As the vehicle sank nose-first, nearby workers and customers smashed the windows and pulled her out just seconds before it submerged completely. The woman survived and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Updated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Quick-thinking bystanders turn heroes as a dramatic, last-minute rescue saves a woman moments before her sinking SUV disappears beneath the Lynnhaven waterway in Virginia Beach | X/@DesireeAmerica4

A woman lost control of her SUV and drove straight off the edge into the Lynnhaven waterway in Virginia Beach, in a terrifying incident that was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media.

Dramatic Rescue Caught on Camera

What could have ended in tragedy turned into a dramatic rescue thanks to the quick actions of nearby workers and customers at the beach. As the SUV began sinking nose-first into the water, the vehicle’s doors failed to open, trapping the woman inside.

In the viral video, the car is seen bobbing like a cork as several people desperately try to reach the driver. With time running out, rescuers began smashing the windows, even as the vehicle continued to sink.

Pulled Out Seconds Before SUV Submerged

After repeated attempts, the group managed to break a window and pull the woman out through the shattered glass, just moments before the SUV completely disappeared underwater. The woman was rescued alive and later taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Navy Veteran Among the Rescuers

According to a report by WAVY, four people assisted in the rescue, including Jeremy Way, an aviation rescue swimmer and 17-year U.S. Navy veteran who happened to be nearby. Way told the station that the driver was unable to unlock the doors as the vehicle rapidly filled with water.

Internet Hails Rescuers as Heroes

The video has sparked widespread praise online, with many users applauding the rescuers’ courage and presence of mind.

“Facts. Most people freeze in that moment. These guys didn’t hesitate for a second,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “This is terrifying and incredible at the same time. Thank God for quick-thinking strangers who jumped in without hesitation. She’s alive because of them!”

A third added, “That’s incredible teamwork a truly heroic moment!”

