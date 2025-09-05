 Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Devastates Afghanistan: Over 1,400 Dead, Thousands Injured, Aid Rushed
Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Devastates Afghanistan: Over 1,400 Dead, Thousands Injured, Aid Rushed

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) has sent emergency aid to Afghanistan's quake-stricken Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, where more than 1,400 people have been killed and over 3,000 people injured, Khaama Press reported.

ANIUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Afghanistan late on Thursday night. | PTI

Kabul: An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Afghanistan late on Thursday night, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.8, On: 04/09/2025 22:26:29 IST, Lat: 34.58 N, Long: 70.66 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Earlier on Thursday morning, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Afghanistan.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.8, On: 04/09/2025 10:40:56 IST, Lat: 34.38 N, Long: 70.37 E, Depth: 135 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Initial aid shipments include food supplies and high-energy biscuits, with additional flights scheduled to deliver further assistance and personnel.

Khaama Press, citing the WFP in its report, noted that many of the communities affected by the earthquake were already struggling after recent flash floods, and worsening weather conditions now threaten to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis.

Describing the devastation, WFP's regional director Harald Mannhardt said, "Homes reduced to rubble, roads destroyed, landslides everywhere, and tragically, lives lost."

He noted that teams are working alongside rescue efforts and are prepared to expand operations as needs grow. Rescue operations remain hindered by blocked roads, rugged terrain, and repeated aftershocks.

Earlier, on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a post on X, stated that Indian earthquake assistance has reached Kabul by air.

"Indian earthquake assistance reaches Kabul by air. 21 tonnes of relief materials, including blankets, tents, hygiene kits, water storage tanks, generators, kitchen utensils, portable water purifiers, sleeping bags, essential medicines, wheelchairs, hand sanitisers, water purification tablets, ORS solutions and medical consumables, were airlifted today," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

