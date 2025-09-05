Trump's Tariff Shock On Chips, Big Warning To Global Tech Giants Over U.S. Manufacturing

Trump May Put Big Tariff on Chips, Warns Global Tech Firms. | File Pic

New York: U.S. President Donald Trump has again warned that he might put a 'fairly substantial' tariff on semiconductor imports. But he clearly said that companies like Apple, which are increasing manufacturing in the U.S., will be safe from this tariff.

Trump's possible move could shake the global chip industry, but it will be a win for companies that build factories in America.

Tariff Plan Revealed at White House Dinner

According to reports, Trump shared his tariff plans during a private dinner at the White House. Over 24 tech CEOs were present. He told them that companies not producing in the U.S. will face tariffs, and the tariff rate will be large. However, he did not reveal the exact percentage.

Apple Is Safe

Last month, Apple announced it would invest an extra $100 billion in the U.S., on top of its earlier USD 500 billion commitment. Because of this, Trump said, 'Tim Cook is safe.'

Tension for Global Chip Giants

Top global chip makers like TSMC and Samsung have already invested billions in building factories in the U.S. They may also get tariff relief due to their American operations.

But Asian chip companies that don’t have big U.S. plants could face heavy tariffs, which would affect their business.

Top Tech CEOs Present

The dinner was attended by big names from tech and AI:

- Sergey Brin (Google)

- Mark Zuckerberg (Meta)

- Sam Altman (OpenAI)

They all praised Trump’s pro-business stance and AI policies. Elon Musk didn’t attend but said he sent a representative.

AI Education Also in Focus

First Lady Melania Trump also spoke at the dinner. She said that AI growth is important, but it must be handled responsibly through proper education and ethics.

What This Means for Investors?

Trump’s tariff plan could change the entire chip supply chain. Companies building U.S. factories may benefit, like Apple, TSMC, and Samsung.

But others, especially from Asia, may face big business risks if they don’t bring manufacturing to the U.S.

Also, the U.S.-China tech tension may rise even more due to this move.