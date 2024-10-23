 'Made Scapegoat In International Politics': Vikash Yadav's Lawyers Refute Charges By US Justice Department In Pannun Killing Plot
The US Justice Department charged Yadav, referred to as CC-1 in its indictment, as part of a plot to assassinate Pannun, a designated terrorist leader. Vikash Yadav's lawyers described the charges as a conspiracy against India and the Indian government, dismissing them as politically motivated.

Vikash Yadav, a former officer of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was named by the US Justice Department in connection with a failed assassination plot targeting Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Yadav’s lawyers, RK Handoo and Aditya Choudhary have strongly refuted the allegations, stating that he is being made a 'scapegoat in international politics.' In an interview with India Today, both the lawyers stated that the accusations are baseless and Yadav has never travelled abroad, learning about the charges only through media reports.

Yadav Named As Co-Conspirator In Pannun Killing Plot

Yadav is accused of working with co-conspirators in India and abroad to organize Pannun's assassination. The US indictment alleges that Yadav, along with another accused individual, Nikhil Gupta, contracted someone to carry out the killing for USD 100,000. However, the hired assassin turned out to be an FBI informant, leading to the plot’s failure. Gupta has already been extradited to the US and faces charges.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs responded to the US indictment, clarifying that the individual involved in the assassination plot no longer works for the Indian government.

Yadav's legal team however continues to maintain that their client is being unjustly targeted, framing the allegations as an attempt to undermine India on the international stage.

