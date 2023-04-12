Macron 'kissing Xi's ass' in China: Donald Trump | File

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that French President Emmanuel Macron, whom he called a friend of his, had been in China meeting with Xi Jinping and "kissing his ass."

The former US president spoke with Fox News host Tucker Carlson for the first time since being arrested in New York.

The Republican Party's presumptive presidential nominee argued in a rambling interview that the United States had lost power in the world since he left office.

Macron warns Europeans not to become enslaved to US foreign policy

After a state visit to China last week, Macron sparked outrage by warning Europeans not to become enslaved to US foreign policy.

Macron told journalists that European countries should avoid being embroiled in the heated standoff between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan's fate.

China has sworn to retake control of Taiwan, while the US administration has promised to assist Taiwan in defending itself.

Macron, who met with Xi on Friday to discuss Taiwan, warned against Europe becoming "engulfed in crises that are not ours," preventing it from developing strategic autonomy.

The remarks sparked concern in Washington, but the White House attempted to downplay them, with spokesman John Kirby saying the Biden administration is "comfortable and confident in the fantastic bilateral relationship we have with France."