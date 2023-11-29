London Paramedic Forcibly Pushed Out Of Ambulance By Patient, Disturbing Footage Surfaces

A paramedic has urged an end to abuse against ambulance staff after video footage capturing the moment a patient pushed him out of an emergency vehicle was released, the BBC reported.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) made public the footage of the incident outside a west London hospital. In the video, the 30-year-old paramedic is seen falling to the ground and landing on his elbow.

The male patient was arrested by the police at the scene and was subsequently convicted. The incident occurred earlier this year outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

According to LAS, the patient verbally abused both members of the ambulance crew, using homophobic language due to their long hair. Additionally, he urinated in the ambulance.

The video evidence was provided to the police, leading to a court order for the patient to compensate the paramedic.

Watch the video here:

**WARNING: video shows physical assault**



🧵 Thread: Everyone should be able to #WorkWithoutFear. We come to work to help people, not to be abused or assaulted.



We've released shocking footage showing our paramedic being pushed out an ambulance by an abusive patient (1/2) ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Z58NSXKZ96 — London Ambulance Service 💙 (@Ldn_Ambulance) November 29, 2023

Unacceptable to treat us this way: Paramedic

Reflecting on the incident, the paramedic expressed, "It was very painful - so much so I thought I had broken my arm at first. There was such a sharp pain and then numbness. I'm glad this went to court because it reminds people this is an unacceptable way to treat us and needs to be stopped."

He emphasized the need for awareness, stating, "We come to work to help people, not for this. I always wear a body-worn camera now and I make sure I'm never alone with some patients who I think might be a risk."

Cannot and will not accept violence: LAS

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) has allocated over £3 million to equip its ambulances with video cameras, aiming to safeguard its crews.

Chief Paramedic Dr. John Martin emphasized, "Our ambulance crews and call handlers come to work to help Londoners at times of need. It is one of the best jobs in the city, but we cannot, and will not, accept violence or physical threats towards them. Working with our partners, we will do everything possible to keep them safe, including securing convictions where possible."