 UP Shocker: Dalit Youth Beaten To Death For Drinking Water From Public Tap In Budaun
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Dalit Youth Beaten To Death For Drinking Water From Public Tap In Budaun | Representative

Badaun, November 29: A 24-year-old Dalit man was thrashed to death with sticks by several people allegedly for drinking water from a public tap in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district.

According to police reports, the victim Kamlesh was beaten with sticks by Suraj Rathore and his accomplices in Sathra village of Ushait Police Station area for drinking from a tap on Monday night.

He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment

Additional SP, Amit Kishore Srivastava said that he was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment on Tuesday. Police have arrested Rathore and filed an FIR against him at the complaint of the victim’s father Jagdish, he said. Kamlesh’s body has been sent for post mortem and a detailed probe has been ordered in the matter.

