Livid Donald Trump storms out of NATO PC

London: US President Donald Trump, who was the butt of jokes during a light conversation between certain NATO leaders in London, a video of which has gone viral, has called Canadian PM Justin Trudeau "two-faced." A furious Trump also cancelled his scheduled press conference.

Footage showed Trudeau, UK PM Boris Johnson and French leader Emmanuel Macron discussing an impromptu press conference held by Trump, who is known for his long rambling interfaces.

At the start of the footage, Johnson asked Macron: "Is that why you were late?" Trudeau then interjects: "He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top."

Macron then appears to tell an anecdote, but his words are drowned out by background noise. An amused Trudeau then replies: "Oh yeah, yeah, he announced... [inaudible]. You just watched his team's jaw drop to the floor."

None of them appeared to realise they were being recorded. Trump did not look amused when asked about it during a joint press conference with Angela Merkel.

He said Trudeau was angry because he confronted him about an amount Canada pays to NATO in membership. Trump later cancelled the press conference and said he would return to Washington.

Asked about the video, Johnson told reporters: "It's complete nonsense. I don't know where that's come from." Trudeau later told reporters that they hadn't been laughing about Trump's press conference, but about the location of the next G7 summit - Camp David, the US presidential country retreat. "I have a very good relationship with Trump," he added.