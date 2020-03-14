Latest coronavirus update: Pakistan responds positively to PM Modi's video conferencing offer on virus

Islamabad: Pakistan has responded positively to a proposal made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he called on the leaders of South Asian Association Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries to discuss how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic via video conferencing, it was reported on Saturday.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Modi said: "I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus.

We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy. Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet."