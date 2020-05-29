Land of the free? Minnesota cops arrest reporters covering the protests over George Lloyd's death

Over the last few days there have been massive protests in Minneapolis over the recent over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck. Video footage of the incident shows Floyd pleading as Officer Derek Chauvin presses his knee against him. Gradually, Floyd appears to stop talking and moving. Purportedly, he had said that he couldn't breathe.

Soon after his death, "icantbreathe" was trending on Twitter and the outrage had moved away from mere social media posts. Over the last few days, there have been protests, and counter-action taken by the police. Reports of arson and vandalism and looting have also come in.