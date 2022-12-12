King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla share Christmas Card, feature picture shot at the Braemar Games

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla share their first Christmas Card, feature picture shot at the Braemar Games | Twitter

The Christmas season was marked by the UK's Royal Family this morning as they released a festive card on social media. Sharing wishes on the occasion of Lord Jesus Christ's arrival which is one of the most awaited festival this month, King Charles III and his wife Camilla shared a happy greeting on Twitter.

The Christmas card shared by the pair featured their photo from the days of the Braemar Games held in September 2022. The words inscribed on the card read, "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year."

While posting the image of the X-mas card on Twitter via their official family handle, they credited the royal photographer Samir Hussein for the image for the featured image. "We’re pleased to share this year’s Christmas Card from The King and The Queen Consort," read the tweet.



🎄✉️ We’re pleased to share this year’s Christmas Card from The King and The Queen Consort.



📸 @samhussein, taken at the Braemar Games in September 2022. pic.twitter.com/Dzpqf62TWf — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 11, 2022

The Braemar Games have been held for nearly 1,000 years and attract thousands of visitors to witness the sports activities, bagpipe competitions, and dance, with Her Majesty presiding over the festivities. However, due to ill health, Queen Elizabeth II did not attend the ceremony this year. She passed away on September 8, at the age of 96.