e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldKing Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla share Christmas Card, feature picture shot at the Braemar Games

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla share Christmas Card, feature picture shot at the Braemar Games

The official Twitter handle of The Royal Family took to release the first Christmas Card of the King Charles and Camilla as monarch.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla share their first Christmas Card, feature picture shot at the Braemar Games | Twitter
Follow us on

The Christmas season was marked by the UK's Royal Family this morning as they released a festive card on social media. Sharing wishes on the occasion of Lord Jesus Christ's arrival which is one of the most awaited festival this month, King Charles III and his wife Camilla shared a happy greeting on Twitter.

The Christmas card shared by the pair featured their photo from the days of the Braemar Games held in September 2022. The words inscribed on the card read, "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year."

While posting the image of the X-mas card on Twitter via their official family handle, they credited the royal photographer Samir Hussein for the image for the featured image. "We’re pleased to share this year’s Christmas Card from The King and The Queen Consort," read the tweet.

The Braemar Games have been held for nearly 1,000 years and attract thousands of visitors to witness the sports activities, bagpipe competitions, and dance, with Her Majesty presiding over the festivities. However, due to ill health, Queen Elizabeth II did not attend the ceremony this year. She passed away on September 8, at the age of 96.

Read Also
VIDEO: Queen Camilla sparks royal racism outcry after being filmed lifting a black kid's arm by her...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla share Christmas Card, feature picture shot at the Braemar...

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla share Christmas Card, feature picture shot at the Braemar...

6 killed, 17 injured after Afghan forces open fire in Pakistan's Balochistan

6 killed, 17 injured after Afghan forces open fire in Pakistan's Balochistan

Protests over Peru's political crisis continue around nation; visuals surface

Protests over Peru's political crisis continue around nation; visuals surface

'To the Moon and back': NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon

'To the Moon and back': NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon

Islamabad: Pakistan minister rules out chances of early elections, says 'govt will complete its...

Islamabad: Pakistan minister rules out chances of early elections, says 'govt will complete its...