On camera: Queen Camilla's interaction with a black kid sparks debate over race

Queen Camilla has become a subject of backlash due to her recent biased interaction with a black kid. When she visited a nursery school, she took to greet young ones there. However, when she was about to handshake with a black girl from the educational institute, her way of interacting with the little one was depressing, and racist in approach.

A video of Queen Camilla's 'awkward' hand touch towards a young black student has surfaced on social media. The visual captures the royal lady involved in a gesture similar to picking a piece of filth from around. Since the video, a shortened version of a media clip, has begun circulating on the internet, it has triggered race debate.

Watch video

For those who didn't get to see…😒 pic.twitter.com/e0qZoRfYrQ — Joe Kenda's New Wig👩🏾‍🦳♐️ (@Rians_Hopeless) November 24, 2022

The new Queen Consort attended an engagement at Barnardo's Nursery in Bow, East London to distribute a number of Paddington Bear stuffed animals left as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death in September. One of the many press footages captured from the event that showed Camilla meeting the charity's pre-schoolers, the image of her interacting with a black child got viral on social media.

Here's how the internet has reacted to the incident gone viral

Twitterati compared Camilla to Diana

Children know! — La-Forest Grant (@LaForestGrant1) November 25, 2022

It's Camilla being Camilla

It's Camilla being Camilla. She can't help herself. 😬 — Mar0809🕊✝️🇺🇸 (@mar0809der) November 25, 2022

Oh Camille!

Oh Camille! Do better — MaggieLo1018 (@MaggieLo1870) November 24, 2022

Netizens slam the racist act

