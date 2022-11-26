On camera: Queen Camilla's interaction with a black kid sparks debate over race

Queen Camilla has become a subject of backlash due to her recent biased interaction with a black kid. When she visited a nursery school, she took to greet young ones there. However, when she was about to handshake with a black girl from the educational institute, her way of interacting with the little one was depressing, and racist in approach.
A video of Queen Camilla's 'awkward' hand touch towards a young black student has surfaced on social media. The visual captures the royal lady involved in a gesture similar to picking a piece of filth from around. Since the video, a shortened version of a media clip, has begun circulating on the internet, it has triggered race debate.
The new Queen Consort attended an engagement at Barnardo's Nursery in Bow, East London to distribute a number of Paddington Bear stuffed animals left as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death in September. One of the many press footages captured from the event that showed Camilla meeting the charity's pre-schoolers, the image of her interacting with a black child got viral on social media.
