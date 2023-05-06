King Charles III Coronation: Here's where you can watch the Royal ceremony LIVE | Twitter

King Charles III and Queen Consort will be coronated today in a long-awaited ceremony which is a first in 70 years. Undoubtedly, the spirits are running high among the people in the United Kingdom who have been thronging the streets along procession route to witness the Royal event.

With the advent of technology, people sitting miles away hoping to participate can now witness the coronation as well. The ceremony will be streamed live by the Royal Family Channel on YouTube.

Here's where you can watch the video:

First event where Prince Harry will be seen with family since release of his memoir

The coronation will be 40th one to take place at Westminster Abbey since 1066. Thence, it's taken intense planning of months to successfully carry out the event.

The service, which will last almost two hours, will be witnessed first-hand by 2,300 guests, including Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who arrived from the United States on Friday. It will also be the first time since the release of Prince Harry's memoir that he will have been seen in public with his brother, Prince William, the Prince of Wales.

The Coronation Route

The coronation procession will start at Buckingham Palace and will proceed along The Mall, Horse Guards Road, Whitehall, and Parliament Square before finally arriving at Westminster Abbey. The route has been meticulously planned to ensure the safety of participants and spectators alike, and it will be lined with thousands of well-wishers hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.

Procession and Balcony Appearance

After the service, at around 13:00 BST, King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel in the Gold State Coach back to Buckingham Palace in a spectacular mile-long (1.6km) procession, with 4,000 soldiers and 19 military bands. Meticulous rehearsals for the procession were carried out by marching around a replica route with landmarks such as the Cenotaph marked out with traffic cones.

When they reach the Palace, it remains uncertain who will be seen with the King and Queen for the traditional balcony appearance. There are plans for a flypast when the senior royals are on the Palace balcony, but there will be concerns about the weather, with a forecast for cloud and showers.