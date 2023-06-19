 Khalistani Leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar Shot Dead In Canada
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldKhalistani Leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar Shot Dead In Canada

Khalistani Leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar Shot Dead In Canada

Nijjar was shot dead at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in the Punjabi-dominated Surrey city of British Columbia province. He played a key role in organising the Khalistan referendum in Brampton.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
article-image
Khalistani Leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar Shot Dead In Canada |

Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar has been shot dead in Canada on Monday. Nijjar was shot dead at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in the Punjabi-dominated Surrey city of British Columbia province. He was the president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey. He played a key role in organising the Khalistan referendum in Brampton.

Nijjar was also associated with the separatist organisation, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which is banned in India. India had earlier asked the Canadian authorities to take action against Nijjar for his alleged involvement in terrorist acts in Punjab.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Khalistani Leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar Shot Dead In Canada

Khalistani Leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar Shot Dead In Canada

Viral Video: Rishi Sunak Offers Zelenskyy Mother-made Barfi, WATCH Candid Reaction Of Ukraine...

Viral Video: Rishi Sunak Offers Zelenskyy Mother-made Barfi, WATCH Candid Reaction Of Ukraine...

US Secretary Of State Anthony Blinken Opens 2nd Day Of Talks In Beijing To Ease Soaring US-China...

US Secretary Of State Anthony Blinken Opens 2nd Day Of Talks In Beijing To Ease Soaring US-China...

'No Red Carpet, No Greeting Party': Netizens Question China's Treatment Of US Secretary Of State...

'No Red Carpet, No Greeting Party': Netizens Question China's Treatment Of US Secretary Of State...

US: 2 Dead, 3 Injured In Shooting Near Washington State Music Festival

US: 2 Dead, 3 Injured In Shooting Near Washington State Music Festival