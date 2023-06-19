Khalistani Leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar Shot Dead In Canada |

Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar has been shot dead in Canada on Monday. Nijjar was shot dead at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in the Punjabi-dominated Surrey city of British Columbia province. He was the president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey. He played a key role in organising the Khalistan referendum in Brampton.

Nijjar was also associated with the separatist organisation, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which is banned in India. India had earlier asked the Canadian authorities to take action against Nijjar for his alleged involvement in terrorist acts in Punjab.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.