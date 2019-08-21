Kashmir first line of defence for Pakistan: Imran Khan

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan. India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

Awan said if India refused to lift curfew in Kashmir, Pakistan will pursue the matter on the international forums according to international laws and norms. She said that Prime Minister apprised the Cabinet in detail about his telephonic conversation with the US President Donald Trump. She said the Cabinet also in principle approved to take Kashmir issue in the International Court of Justice.

Awan also defended the 3-year extension given to Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, saying that he was paying a pivotal role in Afghan peace process. "It is a right step from Prime Minister Imran Khan because we need continuity in policies in the context of regional policies," she said.

By Sajjad Hussain/PTI