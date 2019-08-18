World must 'seriously consider' safety of India's nuclear arsenal under Modi government: Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan]: The world must seriously consider the safety and security of India's nuclear arsenal in the control of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday.

Khan's statement comes close on the heels of Defence Rajnath Singh's statement on the possible change in India's "no first use" policy of nuclear weapons depending on future circumstances.

"The world must also seriously consider the safety & security of India's nuclear arsenal in the control of the fascist, racist Hindu Supremacist Modi Govt. This is an issue that impacts not just the region but the world," Khan said in a tweet.

Singh on Friday had told ANI that the future "circumstances" would determine what would happen to India's "no first use" policy of nuclear weapons. The statement appeared to have rattled Pakistan, which has never had adopted the same policy itself, despite most of the countries in the world, including China abiding by it.

The country's Foreign Ministry even issued a statement on Saturday saying that the "substance and timing" of Singh's comment was "highly unfortunate" and "reflective of India's irresponsible and belligerent behaviour."