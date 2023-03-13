Karl Marx's death anniversary: 15 famous quotes by the Father of Communism

Karl Marx was a German philosopher and sociologist who would go on to influence people around the world, remembered even after centuries ahead of his death on 14 March, 1883.

Called a 'socialist revolutionary' by many, Marx worked in collaboration with Friedrich Engels, publishing his research and ideas. Marx is perhaps best known for creating The Communist Manifesto in 1848 -- a pamphlet that has since inspired the thought processes of millions across the world. Another work of significance was the multi-volume Das Kapital.

On his death anniversary, read some quotes by Karl Marx

1. Reason has always existed, but not always in a reasonable form.

2. Democracy is the road to socialism.

3. Workers of the world unite; you have nothing to lose but your chains.

4. The only antidote to mental suffering is physical pain

5. Necessity is blind until it becomes conscious. Freedom is the consciousness of necessity.

6. From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.

7. The production of too many useful things results in too many useless people.

8. History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce.

9. Last words are for fools who haven't said enough.

10. Society does not consist of individuals, but expresses the sum of interrelations, the relations within which these individuals stand.

11. Anyone who knows anything of history knows that great social changes are impossible without feminine upheaval. Social progress can be measured exactly by the social position of the fair sex, the ugly ones included.

Read Also 7 Wise Quotes by Chanakya that will make your life meaningful

12. Religious suffering is, at one and the same time, the expression of real suffering and a protest against real suffering. Religion is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless world, and the soul of soulless conditions. It is the opium of the people.

13. Without doubt, machinery has greatly increased the number of well-to-do idlers.

14. Machines were, it may be said, the weapon employed by the capitalists to quell the revolt of specialized labor.

15. The philosophers have only interpreted the world, in various ways. The point, however, is to change it.

Read Also Chinese students in US face threats from Communist Party: Report