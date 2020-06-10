Karachi Blackout: All you need to know about the blackout in Pakistan city

A panic gripped Pakistan's Karachi on Tuesday night after people on social media started claiming that fighter jets belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) were seen flying near Karachi.

While the jets led the authority to cause a complete blackout in the city of Karachi, India denied its involvement in any such activity.

So, what exactly happened?

On Tuesday night, netizens from Karachi complained of fighter jets hovering over the city. At first, citizens, including Pakistani journalist Wajhat Kazmi claimed that Pakistani jets were patrolling over the city and hoped that the situation wasn't serious.

Later, however, the netizens started believing that those weren't Pakistani jets, but the IAF who had invaded Karachi. It led them to think that the authorities in Pakistan had to blackout the city completely, after fears over the another version of last year's Balakot.

While Pakistan Air Force remained silent on the issue, with no word on the invasion from the IAF, India, however denied such activity.

It was later said that Pakistani authorities mistook PAF aircrafts for IAF aircrafts, and caused the complete blackout in the city.