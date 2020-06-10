Blackout in Karachi: Twitter abuzz with anxious users claiming IAF activity over Pakistan

A panic gripped Pakistan's Karachi on Tuesday night after with people on social media started claiming that fighter jets belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) were seen flying near Karachi.
According to netizens, the IAF jets flying over Karachi led to a “blackout” in Karachi.
"Dear @IndiainPakistan, rumors are rife about Indian Air Force incursions into Pakistan-administered Kashmir and the Sindh-Rajasthan sector. Recommend you put out a statement to clarify. Also recommend that everybody chill and enjoy the week," tweeted Waj Khan, a former reporter at NBC News.
A user from Karachi claimed she saw jet planes. "I definitely saw jet planes, live near airport. Whats up," the user claimed.
Some social media users expressed concern over the reported activities along the India-Pakistan border. "Its not #Indianairforce jets infact it were #PakistanAirForce jets violating #indian airspace near #Rajasthan border.#PAF jets went in2 Flag of India on reconnaissance mission and successfully came back," claimed another user.
While on the other hand, a Twitter user said that it was the jets were in fact of the Pakistan Air Force. "PAF Fighter jet "JF17 Thunder " & Mirage" patrolling over Karachi and boarder areas of Sindh after formation of Cowards Indian jets was identified near LOC (Sindh, Pakistan).”
A few also tried recollected the capture of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman when he crossed the border. During a counter-attack to the Balakot strikes last year in February, Varthaman managed to let off a short-range R73 missile against an intruding F16, which brought it down.
During the engagement, his MiG21 crossed the Line of Control (LoC) to retain the lockin on the target and was shot down either by a surface-to-air missile or another Pakistani jet. However, the Pakistani jets had retreated without causing any damage in India.
