Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link Project Achieves 77.61% Progress Towards Completion

The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link will help to ease Causeway congestion, improve connectivity, foster people-to-people ties, and generate shared economic and social benefits. Image courtesy: Land Transport Authority, Singapore |

Construction of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Project between Johor Bahru and Singapore is progressing as scheduled at 77.61 per cent, as at May 31, 2024, according to a media release.

The Maintenance Depot, one of the main components of the railway infrastructure, located in Wadi Hanahas, achieved a progress of 82.14 per cent and is scheduled for system installation by the end of the year.

Currently, track level floor, architectural, M&E works and external works are progressing well.

Giving an overview of the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS link project, the Land Transport Authority, a Singapore Government agency, says on its website: “Crossing the Straits of Johor via a 25m-high bridge from Woodlands North Station (LRT) in Singapore to the Bukit Chagar Station in JB, the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link will help to ease Causeway congestion, improve connectivity, foster people-to-people ties and generate shared economic and social benefits.

“The RTS Link will be a standalone Light Rail Transit (LRT) System with the capacity to serve up to 10,000 commuters during peak periods, for every hour and in each direction.

“To facilitate a seamless travelling experience, there will be co-located Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) facilities. Passengers travelling in either direction will clear both Singapore and Malaysia authorities at the point of departure, and need not go through immigration clearance again at the point of arrival.”

The latest media release on the project says that the Johor-Malaysia Causeway is currently the world’s busiest border crossing.

It says that the platform for the Bukit Chagar Station will be ready for system access by the end of the year. Current progress is at 71.16 per cent with the completion of u-shell beams above the KTMB tracks. The current focus is construction of the station floors.

All pier columns along Jalan Tun Abdul Razak and Jalan Ismail Sultan have been installed. With more than half of guideway spans connecting the pier columns along the alignment completed, progress now stands at 65 per cent and is on track for completion by year end.

Meanwhile, all marine pier columns have been erected and installation works for the guideway spans connecting the columns are underway. This brings the progress of overall construction of the marine section to 74.76 per cent and full completion is expected by the end November 2024.

Construction of the marine section includes a navigation channel between designated piers, measuring 75m (w) and 25m (h) to allow boats and barges to pass through.

With all areas progressing as planned, the operator of the RTS Link, the RTS Operations Systems Pte Ltd (RTSO), will have access by the end of this year to carry out system installation works.

The Malaysia portion of infrastructure works, which includes the construction of the station, depot and 2.7km of land and marine viaducts, are being handled by MRT Corp subsidiary Malaysia Rapid Transit System Sdn Bhd, as the Malaysian Infrastructure Company (InfraCo).

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)