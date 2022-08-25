Italian man tests positive for monkeypox, COVID-19 and HIV simultaneously after Spain visit

Representative image |

A 36-year-old man who returned to Italy after a five-day trip to Spain and suffered from fever, a sore throat, fatigue, and headache among others, has been tested positive for monkeypox, COVID-19 and HIV simultaneously, BNO News reported.

On developing the above symptoms nine days after returning from abroad, he was not only tested positive for COVID-19 but also asked to get monkeypox, HIV and a series of tests done. Clinical experts in the premises suspected monkeypox while they spotted a rash on his left arm along some blisters.

The HIV test of the man indicated that he had a high viral load. It was strange to note that the Italian man was positive for all the three medical conditions. A week after treatment, he was discharged from the hospital having recovered from both monkeypox and coronavirus.