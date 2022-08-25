e-Paper Get App

Italian man tests positive for monkeypox, COVID-19 and HIV simultaneously after Spain visit

A week after treatment, he was discharged from the hospital having recovered from both monkeypox and coronavirus.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

A 36-year-old man who returned to Italy after a five-day trip to Spain and suffered from fever, a sore throat, fatigue, and headache among others, has been tested positive for monkeypox, COVID-19 and HIV simultaneously, BNO News reported.

On developing the above symptoms nine days after returning from abroad, he was not only tested positive for COVID-19 but also asked to get monkeypox, HIV and a series of tests done. Clinical experts in the premises suspected monkeypox while they spotted a rash on his left arm along some blisters.

The HIV test of the man indicated that he had a high viral load. It was strange to note that the Italian man was positive for all the three medical conditions. A week after treatment, he was discharged from the hospital having recovered from both monkeypox and coronavirus.

Read Also
Australian woman gets arrested while celebrating 100th birthday, but why? Check dramatic reason...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeWorldItalian man tests positive for monkeypox, COVID-19 and HIV simultaneously after Spain visit

RECENT STORIES

Jammu and Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled along LoC near Uri; 3 militants killed

Jammu and Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled along LoC near Uri; 3 militants killed

Gateway of India closed temporarily for security reasons: Mumbai Police

Gateway of India closed temporarily for security reasons: Mumbai Police

Maharashtra PSUs report an accumulated loss of Rs 42,839.19 crore in 2020-21

Maharashtra PSUs report an accumulated loss of Rs 42,839.19 crore in 2020-21

'Justice for Kobe, Gigi': Widow of late NBA star Vanessa Bryant on $16m payout for leaked crash...

'Justice for Kobe, Gigi': Widow of late NBA star Vanessa Bryant on $16m payout for leaked crash...

Mumbai updates: Police from BDD chawl to get homes at nominal price, says Deputy CM Fadnavis

Mumbai updates: Police from BDD chawl to get homes at nominal price, says Deputy CM Fadnavis