‘It reflected the moment that we were living in’: Vogue editor Anna Wintour defends US VP Kamala Harris' cover

US Vice President Kamala Harris' cover photograph on the latest edition of Vogue lit up the internet with duelling interpretations of how she was represented even as Harris' own team is said to be less than thrilled about the way things turned out.

Now, Vogue editor Anna Wintour has responded to the backlash and defended Harris’ look on the cover.

She told the New York Times, "All of us felt very, very strongly that the less formal portrait of the vice-president-elect really reflected the moment that we were living in.”

“We felt to reflect this tragic moment in global history, a much less formal picture... really reflected the hallmark of the Biden/Harris campaign and everything they were trying to - and I'm sure they will – achieve,” she added.

Harris wore a powder blue Michael Kors pantsuit for her cover shoot but the Vogue cover features Harris in a more casual dark pantsuit and her well-loved Converse sneakers. She is framed against the backdrop of heavy silken drapes in pink and leaf green - a nod to the VP elect's college sorority colours.

The Vogue team pointed out that the casual picture featuring Harris in a Donald Deal blazer - "styling choices that were her own" - are a "tribute to a formative chapter of Harris's life: her time as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc's Alpha chapter at Howard University".