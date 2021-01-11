'This is just plain disrespectful': Vogue magazine called out for 'messing up' US VP Kamala Harris' cover

Harris' team was unaware that the cover photo had been switched until images leaked late Saturday, according to a person involved in the negotiations over how Harris would be featured on the cover. Harris' office declined comment and the person spoke Sunday on condition of anonymity.

In a statement, Vogue said it went with the more informal image of Harris for the cover because the photo captured her "authentic, approachable nature, which we feel is one of the hallmarks of the Biden-Harris administration."

But the magazine said it released both images as digital magazine covers to "respond to the seriousness of this moment in history, and the role she has to play leading our country forward." Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian descent, posed in the light blue suit in front of a gold backdrop for the magazine's cover.

She also posed, more casually dressed in slacks, a blazer and sneakers in front of a pink and green background, for photos that were planned for inside the magazine, the person said. Pink and green are the colours of Harris' college sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Vogue has released both images online, but the photo of a sneaker-clad Harris is the one that will grace the cover of the fashion bible's print edition.

The person with knowledge of the negotiations said Harris' team has expressed to Vogue its disappointment over the magazine's decision.

Harris is set to be sworn in as vice president on January 20.

With inputs from AP/PTI